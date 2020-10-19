https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mitch-mcconnell-amy-coney-barrett-adoption-the-new-york-times/2020/10/19/id/992701

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blasted The New York Times article that mentioned Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s two adopted children from Haiti, the Washington Examiner reports.

The Times article brought up the Barretts’ adoption of John Peter and Vivian, who came from a Haitian orphanage, and compared it to President Donald Trump’s attempts to limit the number of disaster refugees and immigrants into the U.S.

“The political left and the press should leave Judge Barrett’s children alone,” McConnell said. “The nominee introducing her family in a few sentences of prepared remarks does not give the New York Times license to start treating minor children like objects of public curiosity.”

Barrett, a mother of seven, discussed her family during Senate confirmation hearings.

“Just as everything with her nomination, the adoptions have been hard to totally separate from the politics of the moment,” the New York Times wrote. “Advocates hope the Barretts’ story will encourage other prospective parents to come forward. Detractors have criticized as ‘white saviorism’ the judge’s public accounts of her children’s dire situations before they left Haiti.”

McConnell ripped the newspaper for choosing to “scrutinize Judge Barrett’s children rather than her qualifications.”

“If Judge Barrett happened to be a liberal icon, the press would be running interference against personal attacks and hounding Republicans to denounce them, not pretending they represent some chin-stroking national conversation,” he said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to bring Barrett’s nomination to the Senate floor Thursday. A final vote to confirm Barrett to the high court is likely to occur by next week.

