https://justthenews.com/government/congress/mcconnell-says-senate-will-vote-confirm-barrett-next-monday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the Senate will vote Monday to confirm Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the high court.

McConnell made the announcement during his weekly press conference.

“I think that will be another signature accomplishment,” he said, “in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women that believe in the quaint notion that maybe the job of a judge is to actually follow the law.”

The GOP-led Judiciary Committee will likely sign off on Barrett at the end of the week, following four days of hearing last week, clearing the way for McConnell to schedule the vote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

