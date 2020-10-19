http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/x-1JReZ-6ik/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stated that “some of the monies that appear to be flowing to the Biden family broadly come from Romania, from Ukraine, and from China,” and “I think in the days to come, you’ll see a Romanian connection as well.”

Meadows said, [relevant remarks begin around 8:30] “Joe Biden is putting a lid on everything. Because he’s been putting a lid on what he means by court-packing, or whether he’s for it or against it. And — but he’s also not wanting to answer the critical questions, what he knew about Hunter Biden’s corrupt — alleged corrupt activities, what he knew about the interference. You know, I find it fascinating that some of the monies that appear to be flowing to the Biden family broadly come from Romania, from Ukraine, and from China, the very three countries that Joe Biden was special envoy to.”

Host Elizabeth MacDonald asked, “Did you mean to say Russia and not Romania? It’s Russia, Ukraine, and China’s the allegation about Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling. Is Romania the new country?”

Meadows responded, “I actually mentioned Romania. So, I think in the days to come, you’ll see a Romanian connection as well.”

