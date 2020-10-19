https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/mic-drop-dr-scott-atlas-1st-tweet-after-twitter-locked-his-account-for-sharing-article-debunking-draconian-covid-restrictions-is-perfection/

As Twitchy readers know, Twitter forced Dr. Scott Atlas to remove a tweet that included a story debunking lockdowns and masks as the go-to solution for COVID and then locked his account. When he finally tweeted this morning (which we assume was after his timed lockdown ended) he sent a message to Twitter.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” “And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth.” George Orwell, 1984 — Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) October 19, 2020

Hope Dr. Scott Atlas got a receipt after he owned Twitter with this one.

We sincerely wish someone would tell Big Tech ‘1984’ was a work of fiction, not a manual.

@KeithMalinak @PatUnleashed this quote is so true. It’s from 1984 but could be from today. — Teresa Van Otterloo (@teresaann29) October 19, 2020

Scary stuff.

Living this in real time is fairly incredible, having read it so long ago. — ThePaperclipMaximizer (@DeepInTropics) October 19, 2020

Orwell must have read it in a fortune cookie or something.

So we’re totally joking but even we can’t ignore the spooky coincidences we’re seeing in real-life that took place in that book.

Orwell’s 1984 should be required reading in any free society…that they may remain free. — GD (@Borderbuck) October 19, 2020

We’re shocked the Left hasn’t put ‘1984’ on a ‘do not read’ list, like Huckleberry Finn.

Let’s not give them any ideas.

I’ve referred to this book in argument and I’m astounded how many people don’t even know of the book — Eric Swart (@Eric_DD_Swart) October 19, 2020

Should be required reading.

Agreed.

