More than 30 people were shot, seven fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reported 31 shot, six fatally, by Sunday night at 9:21 p.m. On Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported figures had risen to 36 shot, seven fatally.

One individual in the total was stabbed to death.

The stabbing victim, 29-year-old Sebastian Bobak, was found “in Humboldt Park on the West Side,” in his apartment, with a stab wound at 4:05 p.m. Sunday. The wound was in his chest and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breitbart News reported 12 were shot, four fatally, Friday into Saturday morning alone in the city.

One of the four fatalities was a 15-year-old boy who was shot in chest at 11 p.m. Friday night. Another 15-year-old was shot in the incident too, but his injuries were non-life-threatening.

NBC 5 reports that police indicated the 15-year-old who survived the shooting was “very uncooperative” and would not provide details to officers.

The Chicago Tribune reports a total of 3,304 people were shot in Chicago between January 1, 2020, and October 11, 2020, over 600 of whom succumbed to their injuries.

