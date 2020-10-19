https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/19/most-evil-politician-in-america-andrew-cuomo-wants-america-terrified-of-a-covid19-vaccine-purely-because-orange-man-bad-video/

For some reason, “Good Morning America” decided that we need to get Andrew Cuomo’s thoughts on a potential COVID19 vaccine:

We agree with one thing Andrew Cuomo said: “My opinion doesn’t matter.” He’s right. It doesn’t. Literally no one should take his opinion into consideration when it comes to winning the war on COVID19. His opinions have been among the worst — and deadliest — out there.

Insane.

Well, Andrew Cuomo evidently views deaths as an indicator of his success, so as he sees it, he’s winning.

And all because Orange Man Bad.

