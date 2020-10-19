https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/19/most-evil-politician-in-america-andrew-cuomo-wants-america-terrified-of-a-covid19-vaccine-purely-because-orange-man-bad-video/

For some reason, “Good Morning America” decided that we need to get Andrew Cuomo’s thoughts on a potential COVID19 vaccine:

Gov. @andrewcuomo: Americans “should be” skeptical of any Covid vaccine the CDC/FDA clear for use pic.twitter.com/yBkVsXIOWn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 19, 2020

We agree with one thing Andrew Cuomo said: “My opinion doesn’t matter.” He’s right. It doesn’t. Literally no one should take his opinion into consideration when it comes to winning the war on COVID19. His opinions have been among the worst — and deadliest — out there.

“We must remain locked down until there’s a vaccine!” Same people: “We cannot trust vaccines!” https://t.co/YQbH1uiqk1 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 19, 2020

At this point Cuomo is just a cartoon villain willingly putting lives in danger. If the nursing home deaths and NY-based national spread weren’t enough, let’s see if we can drive skepticism about an eventual life-saving vaccine. https://t.co/N0NGiXMdDK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 19, 2020

Breathtakingly irresponsible — Thomas Brown 😉 (@Tbrown291) October 19, 2020

While Cuomo recklessly undermines whether you can trust the FDA on a vaccine because of Trump, just remember that his team of “health experts” had nothing to say about him sending thousands of covid positive seniors back into nursing homes https://t.co/liGszDfDeT — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 19, 2020

Yeah, lets throw a little baseless fear out there. Way to go Gov. “Coma”. — Kyle Lambert (@kylelambertkc) October 19, 2020

The country’s most dangerous politician: a high profile anti-vaxxer in the middle of a pandemic. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) October 19, 2020

Insane.

Cuomo may well be the most evil politician in America https://t.co/WATnq9qZpw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 19, 2020

Beyond irresponsible & dangerous. Does Cuomo want more blood on his hands? https://t.co/cCWeSuiTpy — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 19, 2020

Playing politics with people’s life — sunshining (@gfer1899) October 19, 2020

How incredibly irresponsible of Cuomo and the Dems. People will die because of their political game. https://t.co/uUu98hclel — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 19, 2020

Well, Andrew Cuomo evidently views deaths as an indicator of his success, so as he sees it, he’s winning.

He’s on a mission to kill as many as possible. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) October 19, 2020

And all because Orange Man Bad.

This is so profoundly irresponsible and harmful it is abundantly clear these people hate Trump more than they love this country or care about saving lives https://t.co/WQ06RsBOAy — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 19, 2020

