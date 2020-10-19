https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/nasty-michigan-governor-gretchen-whitmer-displays-kill-trump-symbolism-background-sunday-interview/

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer in an interview on national TV yesterday portrayed symbols in the background that can be interpreted as ‘Kill Trump’.

Some individuals on Twitter shared their observations from yesterday’s interview with nasty Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer:

Governor @gretchenwhitmer has the gall to go on @MeetThePress this morning complaining about President @realDonaldTrump‘s rhetoric, but in the background displays a phrase which calls for the killing of President Trump! This is truly disgusting. #LeadRight #TVMI20 https://t.co/GFpA0Yzn4a — Laura Cox (@MIGOPChair) October 18, 2020

Gretchen Whitmer is a crazed tyrant, drunk on power who banned Michiganders from buying vegetable seeds at grocery stores this year using the pandemic as rationale for this and other insane directives. For example, Whitmer called on Home Depot and Lowes to shut down certain sections like flooring, garden centers and plant nurseries.

Whitmer also was reportedly involved in keeping Big Ten football shutdown for the year affecting all the student-athletes at these fine institutions.

Whitmer’s actions were challenged in court and the Michigan Supreme Court unanimously said Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s attempt to continue a state of emergency after April 30, 2020 without legislative approval was illegal. Additionally, in a 4-3 decision, the Court ruled that the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945, which Governor Whitmer argued allowed her to maintain unilateral control for an indefinite period, is unconstitutional. All executive orders issued after April 30 are null and void, pending an almost certain rehearing request from the governor and other state officials.

Whitmer’s actions related to the China coronavirus alone are anti-American and repulsive. Her encouragement of killing President Trump is beyond repulsive and possibly criminal.

