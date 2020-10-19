https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/19/nbc-news-accidentally-backs-up-president-trump-on-forest-fire-management/

You know, we’ve heard this before. Does anyone remember who might have said this and been criticized over it?

Anyone? Just shout out the answer if you know it:

They’ll never admit that, however:

We’ll wait:

Video here:

“Crazy” how that works:

Over to you, Gov. Gavin Newsom:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...