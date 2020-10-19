https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/19/nbc-news-accidentally-backs-up-president-trump-on-forest-fire-management/
You know, we’ve heard this before. Does anyone remember who might have said this and been criticized over it?
Decades of mismanagement led to choked forests — now it’s time to clear them out, fire experts say. https://t.co/KbT44y3uIu
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 18, 2020
Anyone? Just shout out the answer if you know it:
Where have I heard this before? Hmmm… I think the speaker was orange and male. https://t.co/OJrA0MwVtx
— Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) October 18, 2020
They’ll never admit that, however:
Weird way for them to say Trump was right.
— Jc (@Hondurican11) October 18, 2020
We’ll wait:
I wonder who will apologize to @realDonaldTrump first. https://t.co/0K0SsiicME
— Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 18, 2020
Video here:
“They can explode” — Trump’s attempt to explain how poor forest management leads to wildfires is totally beyond parody pic.twitter.com/8yYmJ7lR8O
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2020
“Crazy” how that works:
Oh… Word… Crazy… https://t.co/XBcl8Le7Xu
— Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 18, 2020
Over to you, Gov. Gavin Newsom:
Didn’t @realDonaldTrump say this 2 years ago? Listen up @GavinNewsom https://t.co/XCbcb7XKHu
— William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) October 18, 2020
***