You know, we’ve heard this before. Does anyone remember who might have said this and been criticized over it?

Decades of mismanagement led to choked forests — now it’s time to clear them out, fire experts say. https://t.co/KbT44y3uIu — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 18, 2020

Anyone? Just shout out the answer if you know it:

Where have I heard this before? Hmmm… I think the speaker was orange and male. https://t.co/OJrA0MwVtx — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) October 18, 2020

They’ll never admit that, however:

Weird way for them to say Trump was right. — Jc (@Hondurican11) October 18, 2020

We’ll wait:

I wonder who will apologize to @realDonaldTrump first. https://t.co/0K0SsiicME — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 18, 2020

Video here:

“They can explode” — Trump’s attempt to explain how poor forest management leads to wildfires is totally beyond parody pic.twitter.com/8yYmJ7lR8O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2020

“Crazy” how that works:

Over to you, Gov. Gavin Newsom:

