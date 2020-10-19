https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/nc-gov-roy-cooper-caught-hot-mic-talking-biden-dem-sen-candidate-philanderer-cal-cunningham-know-frustrating-get-across-video/

The swamp is deep.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) was caught on a hot mic talking to Joe Biden about Democrat Senate candidate and disgraced philanderer Cal Cunningham.

“I know that’s frustrating, but we’ll get him across,” Cooper said to Biden.

WATCH:

Ouch 😬 Gov. Roy Cooper caught on a hot mic today telling Joe Biden they’re going to try to drag the disgraced Cal Cunningham across the finish line following his affair with the wife of a combat veteran. “I know that’s frustrating, but we’ll get him across.” #NCsen #NCpol pic.twitter.com/ToUGBrG16P — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) October 19, 2020

Democrat senate candidate Cal Cunningham recently admitted to exchanging sexually charged text messages with a California based PR strategist, and wife of a Veteran.

The married father of two is running against incumbent Thom Tillis in North Carolina, on his ‘religious’ and ‘family man’ record.

Cal Cunningham, who is a married father of two, has focused his U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Thom Tillis on Cunningham’s service as a veteran in Iraq and Afghanistan. But Cunningham is evidently engaged in extramarital activity with the wife of a fellow veteran.

Cunningham refers to Guzman Todd in the text messages below as “historically sexy,” imagines kissing her, says he has been dreaming “of our time together,” and the two plan for Cunningham to make up an excuse for his family and ditch a staffer so the two can meet and, in Guzman Todd’s words, “kiss a lot.” Guzman Todd says she wants “a night with you” and Cunningham agrees that he wants that too. Guzman Todd says that “the only thing I want on my to do list is you” and Cunningham says that “Sounds so hot and so fun!”

Cal Cunningham’s campaign actually had the gall to lecture Thom Tillis on social distancing as Cunningham was flying his mistress across the country for sexual trysts during a pandemic.

