This is quite a racket; if she keeps this up, Rep. Ilhan Omar will have three houses like Sen. Bernie Sanders in no time. BizPac Review reports that nearly 70 percent of Omar’s campaign expenditures — now totaling $2.7 million for the current election cycle — have gone to her new husband’s political consulting firm, E Street Group.

According to her campaign filings released Thursday, Omar funneled $1.1 million, nearly 70 percent of the $1.6 million her campaign paid out between July 23 and Sept. 30, to her husband Tim Mynett’s consulting firm.

BizPac Review reports:

The self-rewarding payouts likely helped fuel an August 2019 Federal Election Commission complaint that at least some funds previously disbursed were improperly used for travel.

On April 1, for instance, the Omar campaign began paying E Street Group for “travel expenses.” But days later, on April 7, Mynett confessed to his now-ex-wife that he was “romantically involved with and in love with” Omar, according to a divorce filing by Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, the Daily Caller reported.

In her filing, Beth Mynett said that her then-husband’s “more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments.”

