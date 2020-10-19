https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/19/nearly-70-percent-of-rep-ilhan-omars-campaign-expenditures-have-gone-to-her-husbands-company/

This is quite a racket; if she keeps this up, Rep. Ilhan Omar will have three houses like Sen. Bernie Sanders in no time. BizPac Review reports that nearly 70 percent of Omar’s campaign expenditures — now totaling $2.7 million for the current election cycle — have gone to her new husband’s political consulting firm, E Street Group.

According to her campaign filings released Thursday, Omar funneled $1.1 million, nearly 70 percent of the $1.6 million her campaign paid out between July 23 and Sept. 30, to her husband Tim Mynett’s consulting firm.

Numbers show 70 percent of Ilhan Omar’s campaign expenditures went to husband’s company. . . NOTHING TO SEE HERE!!! MOVE ALONG!!! https://t.co/pMtuMfaMsc — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 19, 2020

which one? — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 19, 2020

BizPac Review reports:

The self-rewarding payouts likely helped fuel an August 2019 Federal Election Commission complaint that at least some funds previously disbursed were improperly used for travel. On April 1, for instance, the Omar campaign began paying E Street Group for “travel expenses.” But days later, on April 7, Mynett confessed to his now-ex-wife that he was “romantically involved with and in love with” Omar, according to a divorce filing by Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, the Daily Caller reported. In her filing, Beth Mynett said that her then-husband’s “more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments.”

That’s a pretty sweet gig for someone who seems to want to turn the corrupt U.S. into Somalia.

Local media here won’t talk about this or other possible misdeeds — Lance Broadbent (@Lancebroadbent) October 19, 2020

The left sure love a trough. — Calum (@cw1873) October 19, 2020

She’s just trying to help a brother out. — James Rio (@jimmy_del_fuego) October 19, 2020

We see what you did there.

We hear about all these things but nothing is ever done about it. — Bruce Hiller (@SarasotaCleFan) October 19, 2020

This is how the game is played. Funnel money straight to family and friends and let them pay it back to you. — just your regular joe 🤔 (@jdeclue) October 19, 2020

same scam run by .@BernieSanders and his wife. we need laws against this but how do you get new anticorruption laws when the ones making laws are corrupt? — Your elected officials are bought and paid for (@magnificant15) October 19, 2020

This is how politicians become rich. — lightitup76 (@lightitup761) October 19, 2020

She raised money from the people of Minnesota to enrich her family. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) October 19, 2020

However, this woman has been one of the most vocal screaming that Trump needs to be kicked out of office without any evidence. Got to love hypocrites. — Joseph “The Demon“ Albanese (@DemonEvilMuscle) October 19, 2020

Why is this woman in our government? I’m watching this. Not playing it. It looks like we’re committing national suicide. It’s absurd. — batorbaiter (@baterbaiter) October 19, 2020

Which husband? — Leftist Tears (@LeftistTears11) October 19, 2020

For people who are unaware. This is Ilhan Omar’s current husband. She divorced the father of her children in 2019 and married her campaign consultant, Tim Mynett, in 2020. pic.twitter.com/kTQU9lYqml — Philippus Arabus (@PhilippusArabus) October 19, 2020

She disgusts me. Her demeanor and her corruption. — Sox (@Al420_20) October 19, 2020

Yet the masses will still vote for her. You can’t see what you don’t want to see, and the media won’t cover it. — Marcus (@greenogre65) October 19, 2020

Some people mishandled some things… — Todd James (@ToddJam87121021) October 19, 2020

Related:

Rep. Ilhan Omar concerned ICE deporting illegal aliens to Somalia risks the spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/0lhknLU6u1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 12, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

