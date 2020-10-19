https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/10/19/new-poll-shows-ca-republicans-solidifying-behind-one-candidate-to-beat-gavin-newsom-in-2022/
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Christmas Message Coming From ‘Entire Family, Even The Dogs’ Excludes Embattled Hunter
December 26, 2019
Trump Nominates Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court
September 26, 2020
A Journey 8 Decades In The Making: Retracing My Grandfather’s Steps At The Battle Of The Bulge (Part 1)
December 31, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy