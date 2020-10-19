https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/19/new-study-shows-facebook-and-twitter-censored-trump-65-times-biden-zero/

A new study from the Media Research Center (MRC) out Monday confirms what anybody paying attention already knew regarding Big Tech favoritism.

According to the MRC, Facebook and Twitter have hindered President Donald Trump’s access to the 21st century public square by censoring the president and his campaign accounts at least 65 times over the past two years. Former Vice President Joe Biden and his Democratic campaign accounts on the other hand, have gone untouched.

MRC reported that Twitter has served as the primary culprit responsible for 98 percent of Republican censorship. Twitter meanwhile, remained notably absent from this summer’s blockbuster hearing before the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust that featured executives from Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google.

The media watch-dog group did not include political action committees for either candidate in its analysis tracking posts from May 2018 to Oct. 2020.

The latest findings from the MRC follow another report last week highlighting the disproportionate campaign contributions that flow to Democrats from Twitter and Facebook published as the platforms weaponized their monopolistic power over the digital public square to suppress bombshell reporting from the New York Post expanding the public scope of the Biden family’s corruption.

Analyzing public finance data from the Center for Responsive Politics, the MRC found that “for all federal candidates,” the social media giants made 90 percent of their political contributions to Democrats.

Prominent episodes of Twitter censorship include taking down an obviously fake ‘racist baby’ video after deploying a platform sponsored fact-check in the trending topics section of the website and the flagging of Trump tweets raising valid concerns over mail-in voting.

Twitter has also censored Trump tweets for “glorifying violence,” when the president threatened to deploy national guard troops to quell the violent rioting breaking out in major cities.

Tweets from Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei waging war with calls for genocide however, remain unchecked.

Serious question for @Twitter: Do these tweets from Supreme Leader of Iran @khamenei_ir violate “Twitter Rules about glorifying violence”? pic.twitter.com/oEkCC8UzFV — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) May 29, 2020

When the company was pressed on the double-standard by the Israeli Legislature on the same day it failed to appear before House lawmakers in the United States, a Twitter spokesperson said flagging Trump’s tweets served the “public conversation.”

I kid you not! At Knesset hearing on Antisemitism, @Twitter rep tells me they flag @realDonaldTrump because it serves ‘public conversation’, but not Iran’s @khamenei_ir call for GENOCIDE, which passes for acceptable ‘commentary on political issues of the day’. cc. @CotlerWunsh pic.twitter.com/AXwjkrvlql — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 29, 2020

“We have an approach to world leaders that presently say that direct interactions with fellow public figures, comments on political issues of the day, or foreign policy saber-rattling on military, economic issues are generally not in violation,” Twitter’s Ylwa Pettersson said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

