Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from the New Yorker after he exposed himself on a company Zoom call earlier this week, Vice’s Motherboard reported.

During a call that included New Yorker and WNYC radio staffers, Toobin exposed himself while under the impression he was not visible on camera, he said in a statement Monday.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin said. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added.

A New Yorker spokesperson said: “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”

A spokesperson for CNN, where Toobin is the chief legal correspondent, said the correspondent “has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

