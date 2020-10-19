http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gJ4AeTCWvTM/

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has been in hiding for days and intends to remain in hiding at least until Thursday night’s presidential debate, and I think we all know why…

Think about this…

Joe Biden’s mental frailty, his position on packing the Supreme Court, and his son Hunter’s emails are so bad, he and his campaign believe he is better off hiding from the public than going out and campaigning during the final two weeks of the election.

First, though, let’s talk about how outrageous it is for Biden to be so smug and secure in his victory, so smug and secure the national media will campaign on his behalf, that he thinks he can sit it out, hug the ball, run out the clock, while President Donald Trump is out there doing two and three events a day — while being president.

Never before in my 54 years have I seen anything like this. Okay, nothing about how corrupt and evil the national political media are in any way surprises me. Nothing. The media have embraced political terrorism… Not a surprise. The media are basically running Joe Biden’s campaign against Trump… Not a surprise.

No joke — if we find out the media have hired assassins to take out their political opponents, that would not surprise in the least. Same with Big Tech.

So the media’s behavior does not surprise me. But Biden almost entirely removing himself from the campaign trail for days and days and days this close to an election… Amazing. Who would have ever thought the 2020 Democrat nominee would make Hillary Clinton look like a workhorse.

Biden thinks he can win this thing with TV ads and media coverage only… I mean, on top of making almost no campaign appearances, he has almost no ground game. No one’s knocking on doors for Joe.

But we all know the main reasons why Biden is hiding…

First off, Biden’s scared of being asked questions about his obvious desire to pack the Supreme Court with additional justices — which would mean the end of democracy. That’s not hyperbole. If you appoint a bunch of unelected Democrats to the Supreme Court with lifetime tenure, that’s the end of democracy — that’s turning the court over to an unaccountable legislature.

You see, if you intend to pack the court, it is better off to remain in hiding than to admit that.

Then there’s his son Hunter’s emails.

Joe Biden has not disputed those are indeed Hunter’s emails.

Hunter Biden as not disputed those are his emails.

The Biden campaign has not disputed those are Hunter’s emails.

And those emails are beyond damning. If they are indeed Hunter’s emails (and I believe they are), they expose Biden as a traitor and something akin to a mafia godfather using his crime family to enrich himself.

So, if the emails are real, Joe Biden is better off hiding than going out and campaigning.

There’s also the dementia. Hey, the national media have been diagnosing Trump with all kinds of ailments without examining him, so I’m just going to go ahead and tell you I believe Slow Joe is suffering from dementia, that he is sun-downing, that he is in no shape to be president, and both he and his campaign know it.

When you have dementia, you are better off hiding than campaigning.

Yep, I think we all know why Joe Biden is hiding out with only two weeks to Election Day.

