New York state in general and New York City in particular are quickly taking the crown for being the most selective and utterly hypocritical in the nation when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions. They block some events while allowing others and offer no excuse other than silence. The latest episode of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and the majority of state law makers and bureaucrats flexing their muscles when they see fit can be encapsulated in this one Tweet:

Yesterday, thousands of people showed up in NYC for a concert in support of Breonna Taylor. A day earlier the Governor had the chutzpah to call out a planned wedding because thousands of people would attend. Seems there’s a double standard-1 for the Jews & 1 for everyone else. pic.twitter.com/d9ZzHYTaCc — Yaakov (Jack) Kaplan (@JackKaplanNY) October 18, 2020

The wedding in question was planned for Satmar Rebbe and was expected to draw thousands. The maximum attendance for a wedding is 50 in New York, but the huge event was scheduled to be outside for the safety of guests. It still got canceled. Meanwhile, the Democratic “leaders” in the state were fully supportive of a much larger event for Black Lives Matter. Nobody in New York’s government will claim this was a “super spreader” event. According to Vos Iz Neias:

A special order issued by the New York State Department of Health has banned a large Satmar wedding, an event that was expected to draw several thousand guests to Williamsburg this Monday night.

The wedding of the grandson of the Satmar Rebbe, Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, was scheduled to be held at several locations in Williamsburg, with the chupah to be held in an outdoor courtyard. NBC News reported that Governor Cuomo said that it was a tip from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department that had the state looking into the event which was expected to exceed the current restrictions limiting weddings in New York City to just 50 guests.

“You can get married,” said Cuomo. “You just can’t get a thousand people at your wedding. You get the same results at the end of the day. It’s also cheaper!”

According to CBS News, the order to cancel or postpone the wedding if it will exceed allowable attendance was served to Congregation Yetev Lev D’Satmar on Friday evening. Beth Garvey, special counsel to Cuomo, said that the affected parties could request a hearing with New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker regarding the shutdown order.

While Williamsburg is located outside of any of the state’s color coded cluster zones, the size of the wedding, as well as the reality of guests coming from COVID hotspots, have officials worried and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office has been in touch with Albany regarding the event and the potential for big crowds.

“Large gatherings without social distancing and masks are severe public health risks and all guidance will be enforced,” said Bill Neidhardt, the mayor’s press secretary. “We are looking for community cooperation and hope to see all public health guidelines followed.”

New York has 1/4th as many Jews as the entire Jewish population in Israel. But they continuously vote for Democrats who oppose them at every opportunity. Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter is given every amenity possible in the state.

