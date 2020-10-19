http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qlSPQzW9xsc/

Following the recent censorship of the New York Post’s bombshell story about Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and alleged ties to Burisma, the Post reviewed the Twitter accounts of multiple Twitter employees revealing deep anti-Trump bias within the company.

The New York Post reports that Twitter’s executives and employees appear to have a long history of anti-Trump bias according to a review of dozens of accounts. Breitbart News recently reported on the New York Post’s bombshell story that indicated that Joe Biden may have met with an adviser to the board of Burisma while he was Vice President, arranged by his son Hunter, who was working as a lobbyist for the company at the time. Joe Biden has previously said, “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

However, the leaked emails appear to show that Hunter introduced his father to a Bursima executive less than a year before Biden, acting as Vice President, pressured the Ukrainian government into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company. Shortly after the story broke, many found themselves having trouble sharing it across social media. This censorship comes just weeks after executives from both Facebook and Twitter joined the Biden transition team.

The Post‘s Twitter account is still banned for sharing the story more than four days since it broke. The Post has since examined the Twitter profiles of a number of Twitter employees and discovered a long-running theme of anti-Trump bias. The Post claims that on August 18, a senior site reliability engineer at Twitter wrote: “GET HIM OUT… What a f–king baboon,” in relation to President Trump.

The Post states that a Twitter manager with more than nine years of experience at the company said that he looked for to watching Biden “crush [Trump] in the election” and that he hoped that the president would “be utterly humiliated while also suffering greatly from #COVID19.” In a separate post, the manager reportedly fantasized about President Trump being put on a ventilator due to the coronavirus.

The same manager calls Trump “a f*cking idiot” and refers to Trump voters as “hysterically f–king stupid people.” The manager also praised Twitter for censoring the President and curbing “misinformation” on the platform stating: “I’m really proud of how quickly we’ve worked to make this possible for the US elections.”

In a January 2017 tweet, one Twitter engineering manager tweeted at the President “die in a fire.” A year later he tweeted on new years eve: “Happy 2018! Donald Trump is dead!”

This is an issue that Breitbart News has previously reported on. In May, Breitbart reported that Yoel Roth, Twitter’s Head of Site Integrity, had posted a number of anti-Trump and anti-conservative tweets. A selection of his tweets are included below:

“Every time a cute boy uses an Android phone, I die inside” is the new “Every time a cute boy tells me he’s a Republican, I die inside.” — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) December 3, 2011

I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 9, 2016

“Today on Meet The Press, we’re speaking with Joseph Goebbels about the first 100 days…” —What I hear whenever Kellyanne is on a news show — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) January 22, 2017

Yes, that person in the pink hat is clearly a bigger threat to your brand of feminism than ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) January 22, 2017

Read more about Twitter’s anti-Trump bias at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

