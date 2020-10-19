https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/obviously-bogus-david-frum-smearing-people-who-publicized-hunter-biden-story-as-accomplices-goes-impressively-wrong/

So is it our imagination or has the Left (and sorry, anyone pretending Joe Biden should be anywhere near the White House has lost their ‘Right’ cred) been trying to pretend the Hunter Biden email story came from Russia? Did they really think they could go the ‘Russia Russia Russia’ route AGAIN and people would buy it?!

Granted, he is preaching to his vapid choir but still:

The people on far right and far left who publicized the obviously bogus @nypost story were not dupes. They were accomplices. The story could not have been more obviously fake if it had been wearing dollar-store spectacles and attached plastic mustache. — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 18, 2020

Anyone who shared the story is an accomplice to whom? Russia?

David. C’mon man!

David Frum has spent 20 years in public life accusing his adversaries of disloyalty, lack of patriotism, working for foreign enemies. He did it in National Review in 2003 against anti-war conservatives:https://t.co/7mlwMtSQXU Same exact script but now he does it for Democrats. https://t.co/P5kZdHlVUj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 19, 2020

Glenn is saying David has a history of making gross accusations.

Good to know.

You’re spreading disinformation unless you can prove what you’re saying — Mostly peaceful Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸🎃 (@SpringSteps) October 19, 2020

When will Twitter remove his tweet?

Give me one example from the NY post story that is “obviously fake.” Or are you just projecting because of the BS lies you spewed for years to sell America on a devastating war. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 19, 2020

That. ^

“oBviOuSLy bOgUs” They have receipts… literal receipts for Hunter dropping off the laptop. Parties to some of the published emails have verified them. So, please illuminate what makes the story so ‘obviously’ bogus. Besides you being in a state of denial. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) October 19, 2020

Wouldn’t hold your breath here.

Which part is bogus? It is his laptop with his emails. Not even the campaign is challenging this. — The Sampo (@GoldSaltFlour) October 19, 2020

What’s bogus about it specifically David? I’ll wait pic.twitter.com/Zf5sWibEnX — Dr Tom Chamberlain (@ChamberlainDr) October 19, 2020

This story, w/ emails, photos, & actual hard drives, & receipts, is FAR more credible than Steele dossier/pee tape bullsh*t the media has been running with for 4 years.

Interesting that Hunter’s lawyer tried to get laptops back, and Biden camp has not denied their legitimacy. — sarainitaly 🎃🌶☕ (@sarainitaly) October 19, 2020

Do you have a link to the story that disproves it? I’ve been looking all over for 1 and haven’t been able to find it. — Dr. Scary Protest Beard (@llcthecableguy) October 19, 2020

Silly, David just expects you to believe him since he’s you know, David Frum.

