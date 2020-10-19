https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/obviously-bogus-david-frum-smearing-people-who-publicized-hunter-biden-story-as-accomplices-goes-impressively-wrong/

So is it our imagination or has the Left (and sorry, anyone pretending Joe Biden should be anywhere near the White House has lost their ‘Right’ cred) been trying to pretend the Hunter Biden email story came from Russia? Did they really think they could go the ‘Russia Russia Russia’ route AGAIN and people would buy it?!

Granted, he is preaching to his vapid choir but still:

Anyone who shared the story is an accomplice to whom? Russia?

David. C’mon man!

Glenn is saying David has a history of making gross accusations.

Good to know.

When will Twitter remove his tweet?

That. ^

Wouldn’t hold your breath here.

Silly, David just expects you to believe him since he’s you know, David Frum.

***

