James O’Keefe strikes again!

Project Veritas on Monday evening released undercover video of a Google program manager confirming election interference in favor of Joe Biden.

“When you type in Donald Trump it’s all negative and when you type in Joe Biden it’s all positive,” Project Veritas said to Google program manager Ritesh Lakhkar.

Ritesh Lakhkar responded and said, “It’s skewed by owners and drivers of the algorithm.”

“If Trump wins, there will be riots…if the left wins, they will be ecstatic,” Lakhkar said. “I disagree with the corporations playing God and taking away freedom of speech on both sides, basically.

“When Trump won the first time, people were crying in the corridors of Google,” he said. “There were like group therapy sessions for employees organized by HR.

WATCH:

BREAKING: @Google Program Manager Confirms Election Interference In Favor of @JoeBiden Search “skewed by owners and drivers of the algorithm” “Plain and simple trying to play god” “If Trump wins, there will be riots…if the left wins, they will be ecstatic” #ExposeGoogle pic.twitter.com/2b8xUxUuj1 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 19, 2020

Recall, over the summer Congressman Jim Jordan asked Google if they were actively helping Joe Biden win the 2020 election.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to give Jim Jordan a “yes” or “no” answer during his appearance before the House Anti-Trust committee

Congressman Jim Jordan asked Sundar Pichai several times if he can assure the American people that Google won’t tailor its features to help Joe Biden win the election.

Sundar Pichai didn’t say “no,” he just went into his carefully crafted talking points in an effort to sound neutral.

WATCH:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says that during the presidential race, the company “won’t do any work to politically tilt anything one way or the other” for the Trump or Biden campaigns https://t.co/83sKht0bRx pic.twitter.com/vgDbo4MIlP — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2020

