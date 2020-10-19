https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/omg-is-that-a-used-car-lot-lol-kamala-harris-florida-event-is-just-very-very-sad-and-yet-completely-hilarious-pic/

There’s a reason Kamala Harris dropped OUT of the primary.

This is just … well, it’s sad.

And satisfyingly hilarious all at the same time.

It looks like she’s selling used cars during a big sale, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

The cars are probably voting for Trump anyway.

Ouch, Kamala. Seriously.

We’ve been to Chick Fil A’s with more ‘fans’ than that.

They’re independent voters, duh.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

