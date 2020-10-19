https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/omg-is-that-a-used-car-lot-lol-kamala-harris-florida-event-is-just-very-very-sad-and-yet-completely-hilarious-pic/

There’s a reason Kamala Harris dropped OUT of the primary.

This is just … well, it’s sad.

And satisfyingly hilarious all at the same time.

The size of Harris’ Florida event is… very sad. pic.twitter.com/y5SYiqbSwX — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 19, 2020

It looks like she’s selling used cars during a big sale, right?

At least the #BidenHarris campaign is moving some 2020 leftovers in the pre Black Friday clearance sales. #ShowMeTheCarfax — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 19, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I bet those cars can’t pass a CarFax check. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 19, 2020

Putting in cars to make it look crowded is just plain hilarious AND just plain sad! 😂🤣 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 19, 2020

The cars are probably voting for Trump anyway.

Some of those cars have been forced to attend against their will. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 19, 2020

Some of those cars are empty. — Woke BBC (@bbc_woke) October 19, 2020

Ouch, Kamala. Seriously.

I’ve been to little league soccer games with more fans than that. — CCDog (@MSUDogAR) October 19, 2020

We’ve been to Chick Fil A’s with more ‘fans’ than that.

Were they paid and or are those just all the press, staff, security cars lol — BridgeTheTruth (@BridgeTheTruth1) October 19, 2020

Do the cars count as people or are they there just to fill out empty spaces? asking for a friend. — Naty 🇺🇸 (@NatyLiy) October 19, 2020

They’re independent voters, duh.

I was wondering where she was hiding out. — Heather (@iamheatheralice) October 19, 2020

That is what happens when you slam a dead last candidate in her own primaries to the veep position despite her poor performance with voters. — JM (@BoldNorthJM) October 19, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

