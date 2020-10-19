https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/omg-is-that-a-used-car-lot-lol-kamala-harris-florida-event-is-just-very-very-sad-and-yet-completely-hilarious-pic/
There’s a reason Kamala Harris dropped OUT of the primary.
This is just … well, it’s sad.
And satisfyingly hilarious all at the same time.
The size of Harris’ Florida event is… very sad. pic.twitter.com/y5SYiqbSwX
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 19, 2020
It looks like she’s selling used cars during a big sale, right?
At least the #BidenHarris campaign is moving some 2020 leftovers in the pre Black Friday clearance sales. #ShowMeTheCarfax
— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 19, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA
I bet those cars can’t pass a CarFax check.
— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 19, 2020
Putting in cars to make it look crowded is just plain hilarious AND just plain sad! 😂🤣
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 19, 2020
The cars are probably voting for Trump anyway.
Some of those cars have been forced to attend against their will.
— Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 19, 2020
Some of those cars are empty.
— Woke BBC (@bbc_woke) October 19, 2020
Ouch, Kamala. Seriously.
I’ve been to little league soccer games with more fans than that.
— CCDog (@MSUDogAR) October 19, 2020
We’ve been to Chick Fil A’s with more ‘fans’ than that.
Were they paid and or are those just all the press, staff, security cars lol
— BridgeTheTruth (@BridgeTheTruth1) October 19, 2020
Do the cars count as people or are they there just to fill out empty spaces? asking for a friend.
— Naty 🇺🇸 (@NatyLiy) October 19, 2020
They’re independent voters, duh.
I was wondering where she was hiding out.
— Heather (@iamheatheralice) October 19, 2020
That is what happens when you slam a dead last candidate in her own primaries to the veep position despite her poor performance with voters.
— JM (@BoldNorthJM) October 19, 2020
Winner winner chicken dinner.
***
