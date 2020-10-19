https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/oomf-democrats-panic-early-numbers-china-joe-whimper-fizzle/
This was not supposed to happen.
The America-last party was supposed to be WAY UP at this point from their early voting efforts.
They’re not.
TopTradeGuru reported:
Up until this weekend, the Democratic victory narrative has been this: Dems will outperform in early and mail in voting. Republicans, leerier to mail-in voting, will opt for in person voting and will outperform on election day. However, in the end, the in person voting will not be enough to overcome the massive early voting numbers by the Democrats.
This weekend that narrative shattered in some key states. It’s absolute panic.
Politico’s lead story today contains this revealing quote about numerous anxiety-ridden memos in Democratic offices:
Michigan is chief among Democrat worries. With 25% of the total vote in, compared to 2016, Republicans have a slim advantage.
Texas – Republicans shatter early voting expectations and it appears a blue Texas is gone:
Democratic Operative on Twitter: “I don’t understand how Dems are doing worse than 2016 in Texas in terms of early voting. Something is up.”
Twitter Response: “The polls are way off.”
And Larry Schweikert has analysis of the early numbers — Trump voters are fired up!
2) contd . . . Follow me on this.
ELECTION DAY is when the “yuts” really come out because of herding, mobilizing, etc.
3) To replace the (my projection -30%) shortfall on ED, they needed to be UP 30% in this category BEFORE election day.
— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 19, 2020
8) “In Dane county, WI, home to UW Madison and one of America’s most liberal college towns, the youth vote has declined from 8.0% in 2016 to 7.3% now. This came as a BIG surprise, as 27% of the total 2016 vote is already in, and the WI youth vote was expected to be energized.”
— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 19, 2020
9) Again, “AND VOTE EARLY.” Why? Cuz they ain’t gonna be on campus.
10) So if they aren’t there on election day, they can’t just be “down” now. They need to not just be “even” with 2016 now.
They need to be AHEAD of 2016 #s by at least 30%.
This is gonna be the Big Hurt.
— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 19, 2020