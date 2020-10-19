https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/operation-ketchup-hunter-will-work-if-we-need-him-to-one-string-of-many-hunter-biden-emails-makes-its-way-to-twitter-more-coming/

https://t.co/uPCcwJxgur One string of 26,740. Lots more coming…. — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) October 19, 2020

I need @CBS_Herridge to get out her highlighter! #hunteremails — Mom M (@MMangoz) October 19, 2020

This helped me ketchup to what’s going on 😊https://t.co/YziRuVkNzp — M (@MH92865207) October 19, 2020

From the NY Post:

Less than a year after opening Rosemont Seneca’s doors, Hunter Biden and Devon Archer were in China, having secured access at the highest levels. Thornton Group’s account of the meeting on their Chinese-language website was telling: Chinese executives “extended their warm welcome” to the “Thornton Group, with its US partner Rosemont Seneca chairman Hunter Biden (second son of the now Vice President Joe Biden).” The purpose of the meetings was to “explore the possibility of commercial cooperation and opportunity.” Curiously, details about the meeting do not appear on their English-language website.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is NOT part of some Russian disinformation campaign.” ~Director of National Intel John Ratcliffe just now In response to a follow up about claims Biden’s laptop was connected to a Russian disinformation effort, @DNI_Ratcliffe reiterated it’s just not true. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 19, 2020

