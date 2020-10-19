https://www.theepochtimes.com/over-64-percent-of-ccp-virus-deaths-occurred-in-health-care-settings-between-may-and-august_3543204.html

Over 64 percent of CCP virus deaths happened in health care settings between May and August, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Between May 1 to Aug. 31, the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) recorded a total of 114,411 deaths from the CCP virus, with 64.3 percent of these deaths occurring in an inpatient health care setting, which include nursing homes.

The report comes as new research shows 78.2 percent of people who have died from the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus were over 65.

Various states had policies that nursing homes could not refuse to admit patients regardless of whether they had tested positive for COVID-19 or not.

The New York State Department of Health issued an order in March (pdf) that stated, “No resident shall be denied readmission or admission to a nursing home solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on May 10 that blocked hospitals from sending infected patients to nursing homes, but continued the mandate against denying residents admission to nursing homes based on testing results.

However, despite Cuomo’s executive order, which stated that hospitals are obligated to keep elderly COVID-19 patients until a negative test is confirmed or move them to another state-run facility that isn’t a nursing home, the original March order still stands, and nursing homes are still mandated against denying residents admission to nursing homes based on testing results.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected the elderly, especially those living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities,” House Republicans wrote in a letter (pdf) to Josh Shapiro, the attorney general of Pennsylvania, on June 25.

“Just about the worst possible thing to do is knowingly introduce coronavirus to the most vulnerable populations, yet that’s exactly what several states did by mandating nursing homes accept infected patients,” Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisi member Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) said in a statement. “These misguided policies deserve close scrutiny, and the leaders who put them in place have a lot of tough questions to answer.”

Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.) said that the actions certain governors had taken to issue executive orders to not allow nursing homes to reject COVID-19 patients was irresponsible.

“As the rest of the nation practiced social distancing and exercised caution to slow the spread of the virus, certain governors forced untested or potentially contagious COVID-19 patients to be readmitted to nursing homes and long-term care facilities, endangering the lives of staff and an extremely vulnerable group of Americans,” he said.

Ivan Pentchoukov contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

