https://www.theepochtimes.com/pence-plans-aggressive-campaign-push-in-final-weeks-before-election_3544196.html

Vice President Mike Pence plans to intensify campaigning in the final 2 weeks ahead of November’s presidential election, with his chief of staff Marc Short telling reporters on Monday that Pence will be following a “very aggressive schedule.”

Short said on a call with reporters that Pence would do at least two campaign rallies per day and will visit seven states over the next 6 days, The Hill reported.

As part of his ramped-up campaign schedule, Pence will visit the battleground of Pennsylvania twice this week and a third time next week, Short said, highlighting the importance to the campaign to try and win over voters there. The chief of staff told reporters Pence will focus on the economy when in Pennsylvania and, more generally, on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“I think it’s in stark contrast to what we’re seeing out of the Harris-Biden campaign and the limited travel and events that they’re doing,” Short said, according to the report.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) postponed travel for several days after two people who were on a flight with her tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. On Thursday, the Biden campaign said contact tracing later found that an administrative member of the aviation company that charters Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plane also tested positive for the virus.

The campaign said that Biden would not interrupt his travel schedule because he had not been in close proximity to the infected individual, while the candidate took to Twitter to say his “doctors have advised that there is no need for me to quarantine.”

Campaign officials cited by WBTV said Harris will visit two cities in North Carolina this week, and Spectrum News reported she is planning two stops in Florida on Monday.

Trump, who was briefly hospitalized after contracting the virus earlier this month, returned to the campaign trail last week and on Monday will hold two rallies in Arizona.

On Sunday, the president held a rally in Carson City, Nevada, also a key battleground state. During the event, he predicted that “the big red wave is going to happen.”

“When you vote for me, prosperity will surge. Your taxes will be cut even further. And I gave you the biggest tax cut in the history of our country. The pandemic is rounding the turn,” Trump said.

Biden held a rally on Sunday in North Carolina, during which he said he and his supporters are “working hard and we’re competing like we never did before because so much is at stake for this nation,” framing November’s election as “the most important election in our lifetimes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

