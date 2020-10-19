https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/photo-hunter-bidens-signature-paperwork-computer-repair-shop-surfaces/

Fox News has obtained a photo of Hunter Biden’s alleged signature on paperwork for the Delaware computer repair shop.

A drunk Hunter Biden stumbled into a Delaware computer repair shop in April of 2019 asking for help repairing his MacBook Pro which sustained water damage.

After many failed attempts to reach Hunter Biden, per the contract Hunter allegedly signed, the computer repair shop owner took legal ownership of the abandoned MacBook Pro.

According to The New York Post, the computer repair shop owner, John Paul Isaac, contacted the FBI and gave them Hunter Biden’s laptop in December of 2019.

TRENDING: BREAKING NEWS: Here’s Why the Mayor of Moscow’s Wife Paid Hunter Biden $3.5 Million… And Likely More!

Rudy Giuliani said the computer repair shop owner made copies of Hunter Biden’s hard drive and gave them to a couple of his friends just in case he was killed.

Giuliani’s lawyers obtained copies of Hunter’s hard drive and provided the contents to the New York Post which started publishing damning emails revealing Joe Biden was involved in a massive pay-to-play scheme.

The Democrat-media complex immediately went into overdrive and claimed Russian GRU hackers targeted Burisma and the release of Hunter Biden emails were just a Russian disinformation campaign.

We now have an email sent to John Paul Mac Isaac from Hunter Biden’s lawyer referencing the MacBook Pro and Hunter’s signature on the computer repair paperwork.

Hunter Biden’s attorney called John Paul’s shop a few days ago and asked for Hunter’s computers back. The letter was sent after the call. This confirms that the computers held by John Paul Mac Isaac were indeed from Hunter Biden.

Now this…

Hunter Biden’s signature on paperwork for The Mac Shop in Wilmington, Delaware.

The bill was only $85.00.

Joe Biden’s campaign is collapsing since his crackhead son Hunter failed to go back into the repair shop in a timely manner (90 days per the contract) and pay the $85.00.

NEW: @MikeEmanuelFox obtains photo showing an alleged Hunter Biden signature on paperwork for the computer repair shop pic.twitter.com/LMBkiXmCer — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

