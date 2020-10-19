https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pompeo-azerbaijan-armenia-meeting/2020/10/19/id/992679

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will host the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, D.C., in separate meetings later this week amid violent clashes between the two countries, Politico reports.

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to meet with Pompeo on Friday morning, according to government documents seen by Politico. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will meet with the secretary of state shortly afterwards. Politico notes that it’s unclear whether the foreign ministers will speak with one another or if Pompeo will host a third meeting with both of them, and the State Department did not respond to the news outlet’s request for comment.

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the United States, Elin Suleymanov, said that the two foreign ministers could meet during their time in Washington and that his country hopes that the two can have “a substantive conversation,” at some point soon.

Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. Varuzhan Nersesyan added that Pompeo deserves praise for hitting out at Turkey for backing Azerbaijan in the conflict.

“We see no alternative to the peaceful resolution of this conflict based on mutual compromises,” Nersesyan said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are currently fighting over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, an area that is currently within Azerbaijan’s borders but controlled by a group of ethnic Armenians that is backed by Armenia.

