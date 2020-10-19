https://nypost.com/2020/10/18/trump-info-found-on-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-the-real-deal/

President Trump on Sunday said the damning information contained in Hunter Biden’s emails about his business dealings in Ukraine — as The Post revealed last week — is the “REAL DEAL” and cannot be denied.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is a disaster for the entire Biden family, but especially for his father, Joe. It is now a proven fact, and cannot be denied, that all of that info is the REAL DEAL,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“That makes it impossible for ‘50%, or 10%’ Joe, to ever assume the office of the President!” Trump continued.

A little more than an hour later, he credited his “former hometown” tabloid for its reporting.

“Very proud of the @nypost, my former ‘hometown newspaper’. They have said and shown what everyone knows about Sleepy Joe Biden. He is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN!!!” he said.

“Joe Biden is a corrupt politician, and everybody knows it. Now you have the proof, perhaps like never was had before on a major politician. Laptop plus. This is the second biggest political scandal in our history!” Trump said.

He was referring to a report in The Post last Wednesday that an email showed Hunter Biden introduced his father, who was at the time President Barack Obama’s vice president, to a top executive at Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm whose board he sat on.

The meeting took place a year before Biden called for the ouster of a top Ukrainian prosecutor.

Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the Burisma board, thanked Hunter Biden for the “opportunity” to meet his father in an email sent on April 17, 2015.

The reference to the “10%’ Joe” was part of another email sent to Hunter Biden in May 2017 by a Chinese energy company that he was trying to develop a relationship with, spelling out who would benefit financially.

The email outlined a “provisional agreement” under which 80 percent of the “equity,” or shares in the new company, would be split equally among four people whose initials correspond to the sender and three recipients, with “H” apparently referring to Hunter Biden.

The deal also listed “10 Jim” and “10 held by H for the big guy?”

“The big guy” refers to the elder Biden, sources have told Fox News.

The messages were found on the hard drive of a laptop that the son allegedly dropped off at a Delaware computer shop and never returned to pick up.

