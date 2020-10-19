https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/president-trumps-october-surprise-party/

I confess to being a great fan of Bernard Cornwell’s historical fiction, having just finished his Richard Sharpe series covering the Napoleonic wars. His battle scenes are so well written that you can almost feel the spray of blood and gore when a cannonball decimates a squad of advancing infantry next to the protagonist.

Yet nothing in the fictional career of Richard Sharpe quite compares to the unprecedented real-world shock and awe cluster bombing of Joe Biden and the Democratic elites by the Trump campaign with the Hunter Biden laptop scandals. I say scandals, plural, because this isn’t just one criminal enterprise being exposed to the public, but a whole Pandora’s box of Biden family secrets that indict not just their own criminal actions, but implicate the entire nest of deep state snakes by association, while also putting all the hyper-partisan, ethically corrupt news and social media entities under a white-hot spotlight for all the world to see.

My personal favorite microcosm of the still-expanding field of political carnage is the corner where the swamp rat Christopher Wray (FBI director) has been trapped by the disclosure that he has had possession of Hunter’s laptop for months but withheld all of its Trump-absolving evidence from Congress and the public during the impeachment scam. I can’t recall a clearer example of a bureaucrat being caught “red-handed” in the act of malfeasance.

Of course, all the many anti-Trump players in Big Tech and Big Media tried to clamp a lid on the pot when it first started boiling over, thinking they could suppress and spin the news as they’ve done so effectively in the past. But even as they rushed to contain the damage, more and different scandals from the same pot exploded right in their faces, simultaneously exposing their bias and hypocrisy to the suddenly curious general public. There is no containing the scandals now: The Biden family demons are out of the box, the genie of Trump vindication is out of the bottle, and very soon the rats will start fleeing the sinking ship. Never have so many metaphors mixed so smoothly together!

I hesitated to write this column because the story is unfolding so fast and furiously that by the time it gets published, the specific items we’re discussing today might seem like old news. But the more I think about it, the bigger story that won’t lose its timeliness is the fact that the Dems knew all of this was coming! They committed these crimes. Their deep state agents have had the evidence in their possession all along. That, of course, explains the Democrats’ desperation and motive for unsuccessfully expending their entire political arsenal over the past four years to remove Trump from office.

What it does not explain – at least not superficially – is why they allowed Joe Biden to be their standard-bearer in this election. Perhaps they were so confident that they would take Trump down that they considered the risk of Joe’s exposure to be minimal. I read a piece recently that suggested just the opposite, that they knew Trump would win and allowed Joe the honor of being their candidate as a reward for his many years of faithful service – a la John McCain vs. sure-winner Barack Obama. But that assumes a generosity of spirit that I do not believe exists among the Dem elites. I think itis more likely that yes, they (meaning Joe’s superiors: Obama, the Clintons and probably the Bushes – at least their man Romney) expected/feared that Trump would win, and they needed somebody to throw to the wolves. To mix metaphors again, as the saying goes, you don’t have to run faster than the bear, you only have to run faster than the other guy he’s chasing.

Biden is not only the most expendable of the group, his increasing dementia will justify or excuse his own and his handlers’ obfuscation efforts and at the same time make him a more sympathetic defendant in the public “trial” to come. He can (they hope) become for the Dems what Morris Dees has always been for the leftist hate group the Southern Poverty Law Center: a sacrificial sin-eater/scapegoat to absorb all public opprobrium directed their way, thus allowing the rest of the conspirators to escape scrutiny and accountability.

As rich a smorgasbord as the Biden scandals represent, they are not the only offerings at the Trump October Surprise Party. There are also hearty slabs of red meat in the form of emerging new details about the Benghazi scandal, and purported evidence that Obama’s massive $152 billion payoff of Iran was actually extorted from him by the Iranians to buy their silence over the allegedly staged assassination of an Osama bin Laden body-double packaged as a “trophy kill” to boost Obama’s reelection. Supposedly, there is even proof that SEAL Team 6 was assassinated by his administration.

The Biden base, including the news and social media, have no new defense against any of this, just more of the same suppression, stalling and distraction tactics they’ve used all along. But these scandals are so huge and so juicy – including alleged video of Hunter Biden sexually cavorting with young girls – that they really can’t be contained by a media industry that salivates over any chance to “break news” of a scandalous nature. There will be a mighty schizophrenic inner struggle between the desire to protect their candidate on the one hand and the lust to “get the scoop” on the competition on the other. Their united front on Biden will likely crumble.

But that might not even be necessary for the public to finally see Biden as the rotten crook he is, because the Trump base is so highly energized with zeal for the president and so infuriated by the bias and censorship of the leftist controlled public information systems that the entire Trump army has already taken it upon themselves to spread the truth by old-fashioned word-of-mouth.

I spent 90 minutes at a Trump stand-out today at a busy intersection of state roads in Massachusetts, not all that far from the liberal bastion of Umass Amherst. I was simply stunned at the massive pro-Trump response of the passing traffic. It wasn’t just a few people, it was a huge percentage of the drivers. There were about 30 to 50 of us holding Trump and Blue Lives Matter signs, and then a rowdy Trump car and truck convoy came by – at least a mile long.

Again, this is Massachusetts – under RINO Gov. Charlie Baker’s “second wave” lockdown! The left expected these people to be curled into a fetal position by now. But instead of desperation they’re filled with elation and all because our great president is throwing us a blow-out October Surprise Party to celebrate his imminent reelection. Make sure you earn your right to party with us for four more years by voting in person on Nov. 3!

