Andrew Cuomo was the target of a powerful protest of his book, where he apparently frames himself as a hero, because many people feel betrayed by his actions of seeking fame in the book, while so many people died in Nursing Homes from the virus and they blame Cuomo.

Stu Burguiere the head writer for Glenn Beck’s show wrote about Cuomo’s new book and said, “Andrew Cuomo’s new book is out, a fictional tale in which he proclaims himself master of coronavirus and viral savior of New York. But that’s not even close to true.

An organizer of a group protesting the shut down efforts of Far left Governor Cuomo , took a hearse with a casket that contained 6,500 torn pages from Cuomo’s newly-released book to represent those who died in nursing homes as a result of the contagion.

“ the lead organizer has been loaned a hearse with a casket that will contain 6,500 torn pages from Cuomo’s newly-released book to represent those who died in nursing homes as a result of the contagion.” — Incindery🌹 (@Incindery1) October 18, 2020

FOX News reported: : Many detractors have referenced Cuomo’s mandate from back in March, which prevented nursing homes from turning away COVID-19 patients to protect the more medically feeble among them.

The New York health website later deleted the order, and the web page that once contained it now directs users to a page saying that the file is “not found.”

Cuomo addressed these issues at a COVID-19 press briefing on Sunday and reportedly admitted that looking back, his administration could’ve done a better job protecting those in nursing homes from the harmful effects of the disease.”

“But can anyone say that a virus that targets the weak and the seniors, [that] we can keep them safe? Nobody can say that,’’ Cuomo claimed.

He went on to say that to achieve full safety, nursing homes would have to be, “a hermetically sealed bubble.’’

The Brooklyn protest organizer Peter Arbeeny told The NY Post that Cuomo, “hasn’t given us an independent investigation [into the alleged nursing-home debacle] so we can get to the truth.”

“The Democrat Party-press ignores the human devastation caused by Andrew Cuomo and other Democrat governors who forced coronavirus positive patients into nursing homes and assisted living homes. But the families affected by this horror do not forget,” Mark Levin wrote.

“The delusional, disgusting revisionist history continues with @NYGovCuomo as he shamelessly profits off a pandemic. It took this dope from 3/23 until May 10th to change that evil policy. 12,000 seniors are dead. He failed to protect them.

Michel Laughin.

The New York Post wrote, “A silver casket was wheeled to the front of a Brooklyn nursing home Sunday — and 6,500 copies of the cover of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new book were dumped into it in protest of his COVID-19 policies.

The number of covers was equal to the roughly 6,500 people who have been reported killed by the coronavirus in nursing homes in the state — although the ralliers said they believe the figure is much higher.”

“My mother-in-law got COVID in an elder-care facility but died in a hospital, [so] her number does not count’’ in New York’s nursing-home tally, said Janice Dean, a meteorologist for TV’s “Fox & Friends’’ who was among the roughly 50 protesters outside the Cobble Hill Health Center.

“At the very beginning, I wouldn’t have blamed anyone,’’ she said of her kin’s death.

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism.

