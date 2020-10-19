https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/rally-tally-update-biden-campaign-dogged-lack-enthusiasm-will-never-catch-president-trump-attendance-enthusiasm/

Since Labor Day President Trump has entertained more than 400,000 supporters at his rallies and speeches.

During the same period former Obama Vice President Joe Biden has entertained around 677 supporters at his events.





In the 2016 election we kept track of event attendance after the Party Conventions for both candidate Trump and Crooked Hillary. We did this because the future President was setting records at seemingly every venue he visited while Hillary could barely fill half a high school gymnasium. By mid-August we determined that President Trump had 10 times the number of attendees at his rallies than Hillary did during the same time. This year it’s worse.

By election day 2016 we determined that tens of thousands of more individuals attended Trump events than Hillary events.

The far left mainstream media claimed Hillary was up in the polls. They claimed that rally attendance didn’t matter, but it did. Momentum and enthusiasm mean a lot. (In March 2017 Deroy Murdock cited our work on FOX News to show that President Trump just plain outworked Hillary in the 2016 campaign.)

So we are running a campaign ‘rally tally’ again for 2020. Beginning on Labor Day we started putting together the below estimates for attendance at campaign events through Sunday, October 18, 2020.



Since Labor day we count very few events for Biden and a very small number of attendees not campaign or press related. Some of Biden’s events have had no individuals present other than approved press or campaign workers. Many days Biden was not even out campaigning.

Below is the summary of events since Labor Day. President Trump has now held events with more than 400,000 event goers while Biden has entertained an estimated 677 event goers.

Note: These numbers are estimates. Please provide alternative numbers for consideration, if inclined. This election year is worse than 2016. Biden seemingly can’t get out of the basement while President Trump is out almost daily with numerous large events on some days.

More and more people are recognizing that the fake news polls are wrong:

Here is a glimpse of the Biden Rallies:

Twitter deleted @EricTrump tweet with this video, so I’m sending it out this way. 👇🏻 @77WABCradio pic.twitter.com/UyW6Zm1GUG — Lidia Curanaj (@LidiaNews) October 17, 2020

In Summary – Joe Biden will never catch President Trump in crowd size or enthusiasm. Wait till all the Hunter Biden emails and pictures are released.



Biden has not entertained a crowd greater than 50 people since Labor Day and probably no crowd greater than 100 since March.

The polls are garbage, the current race is not even close. The rally numbers prove it. President Trump is crushing former VP Joe Biden.



