https://www.newsmax.com/politics/50-cent-tax-rates-presidential/2020/10/19/id/992743/

Rapper 50 Cent on Monday appeared to endorse President Donald Trump, citing Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan.

“WHAT THE F***!” he said in an Instagram post along with a screenshot of a news broadcast displaying the “top tax rates by state under [the] Biden tax plan.”

“(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*** NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he continued, “62% are you out of ya f***ing mind.”

Taxpayers in California, New Jersey, and New York City earning more than $400,000 a year could face combined state and local statutory income rates of more than 60%.

The effective tax rate for the top 1% would increase from 26.8% to 39.8%, according to the Tax Policy Center.

Minutes after his first Instagram post, 50 Cent posted again with the caption, “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

