Rapper 50 Cent called on his followers to vote for President Donald Trump on Monday after finding out what his tax rate would be under Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s plan, while throwing out some F-bombs to emphasize his feelings.

What are the details?

“WHAT THE F***!” the music titan wrote on Instagram next to a graphic showing the “top tax rates by state” under Biden. “(VOTE FOR TRUMP) I’M OUT.”

The New York City native, whose given name is Curtis Jackson, then went after his hometown and one of its NBA teams, writing, “F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.”

He added, “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f***ing mind.”

(Content warning: strong language)

50 Cent was apparently watching CNBC’s “Power Lunch” program, which posted a graphic showing that New York City taxes would hit 62% for earners making more than $400,000 annually. It indicated that rates for taxpayers earning more than $400,000 in New York state would be at 58%, and earners above that mark would pay a 60% rate in New Jersey under Biden’s plan. California’s high earners would be hit the hardest, at 62.6%.

The Daily Caller noted that just days ago, 50 Cent also shared a video of Trump dancing at one of his rallies to the Village People song “YMCA.”

“Still no f***s given,” the rapper captioned with a laughing emoji, adding that, “The Bots support TRUMP”

(Content warning: strong language)

According to New York City’s WQHT-FM, Biden’s tax plan “caused Fif to do a 180 on supporting Biden,” noting that the rapper had previously criticized Trump for his response to COVID-19.

50 cent wrote in March, “You wanted a reality show host as president. Well, now you’re a survivor.”

He added, “Yeah we f***ed up big time, but we gonna be alright watch. LOL.”

