Rapper 50 Cent, real name Curtis James Jackson III, endorsed President Donald Trump in an Instagram post published Monday, screenshooting nonpartisan analysis of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax plan.

“WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP),” posted Jackson. “I’M OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨.”

“F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️,” he wrote.

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” added the rapper, “62% are you out of ya f***ing mind.”

As reported by CNBC on Monday, nonpartisan analysis of the Biden tax plan would implement double-digit increases in the tax rates of those earning over $400,000 annually.

“In California, New Jersey and New York City,” the report noted, “taxpayers earning more than $400,000 a year could face combined state and local statutory income tax rates of more than 60%.”

Jackson resides in New York City.

CNBC’s report on Biden’s tax plan outlined the following:

Few taxpayers pay the full statutory rates, which don’t include deductions, credits, offsets, loopholes and lower tax rates on other sources of income.

If the Democrats win the Senate and can pass legislation removing the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, the combined state and local tax rates for top earners could be even lower.

“Under Biden’s plan, the effective tax rate for the top 1% would increase from 26.8% to 39.8%, according to the Tax Policy Center,” the report said. “That means top earners in California and New York City would pay effective state and federal tax rates of around 53% — compared with the roughly 40% they pay in effective rates today.”

“What’s more,” CNBC added, “if the Democrats win the Senate and can pass legislation removing the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, the combined state and local tax rates for top earners could be even lower.”

In a follow-up post, Jackson joked, “I just remembered I’m bankrupt, so I’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.”

There was quick reaction to the post online from conservatives.

“Facebook was blocking my live so I put it up on Instagram. Dear black America— [50 Cent] didn’t betray you, the school system did,” posted conservative commentator Candace Owens.

“50 Cent has endorsed Trump because he doesn’t want Biden to take over half his earnings in taxes. The Left of course treats this as some kind of frivolous reason to vote a certain way, but these are the sorts of things actual adults care about,” wrote Matt Walsh.

Popular Twitter personality Samantha Marika said, “I don’t care if 50 Cent is ‘endorsing’ Trump, the fact that he straight up lied and said President Trump doesn’t like black people is ridiculous. … President Trump doesn’t need celebrity endorsements.”

Back in 2016, Jackson tweeted about Trump: “Let us pray, lord please don’t let Trump into office. We will spin out of control.”

