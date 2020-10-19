https://www.dailywire.com/news/ratcliffe-is-100-correct-senior-official-confirms-intel-that-hunter-biden-laptop-not-russian-disinformation

A senior U.S. intelligence official confirmed to Fox News on Monday morning that recent remarks from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe about Hunter Biden’s laptop were “100% correct.”

Ratcliffe told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that the news about a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden was not part of a Russian disinformation campaign, despite attempts by Democrats and the media to claim otherwise.

“So, Maria, it’s funny that some of the people that complained the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing intelligence and unfortunately in this case, it is Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who as you pointed out on Friday said that the intelligence community believes that Hunter Biden’s laptop and e-mails on it are part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” Ratcliffe said.

“Let me be clear, the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that and we shared no intelligence with chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” he continued. “It’s simply not true.”

“Don’t drag the intelligence community into this,” Ratcliffe later added. “Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign and I think it’s clear the American people know that.”

In response to the segment, a senior U.S. intelligence official told Fox News: “Ratcliffe is 100% correct. There is no intelligence at this time to support Chairman Schiff’s statement that recent stories on Biden’s foreign business dealings are part of a smart campaign that ‘comes from the Kremlin.’ Numerous foreign adversaries are seeking to influence American politics, policies, and media narratives. They don’t need any help from politicians who spread false information under the guise of intelligence.”

Donald Trump Jr. was one of the first notable figures to weigh in on the new information, writing on Twitter: “It’s almost like Adam Schiff, the Dems & the media are all repeating false propaganda about ‘Russian disinfo’ w/ ZERO EVIDENCE, to hide Joe Biden’s corruption from the American people.”

Presumably the same senior official gave The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis a nearly identical statement, saying: “Ratcliffe is 100% correct. There is no intelligence at this time to support Schiff’s statement that recent stories on the Biden’s foreign business dealings are part of a smear campaign that ‘comes from the Kremlin.’”

