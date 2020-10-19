DNI Ratcliffe with Maria Bartiromo this morning

‘Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign’

Adam Schiff comments here…

Shorter highlight from twitter…

It’s almost like Adam Schiff, the Dems & the media are all repeating false propaganda about “Russian disinfo” w/ ZERO EVIDENCE, to hide Joe Biden’s corruption from the American people.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is NOT part of some Russian disinformation campaign.” – @DNI_Ratcliffe pic.twitter.com/BTuDo5uQC9

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 19, 2020