https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ratcliffe-tells-bartiromo-adam-schiff-is-lying/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
DNI Ratcliffe with Maria Bartiromo this morning
‘Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign’
Shorter highlight from twitter…
It’s almost like Adam Schiff, the Dems & the media are all repeating false propaganda about “Russian disinfo” w/ ZERO EVIDENCE, to hide Joe Biden’s corruption from the American people.
“Hunter Biden’s laptop is NOT part of some Russian disinformation campaign.” – @DNI_Ratcliffe pic.twitter.com/BTuDo5uQC9
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 19, 2020
Quotes on Adam Schiff below…
.@DNI_Ratcliffe is asked directly whether accusations leveled against the Bidens in recent days are part of a Russian disinformation effort. He says no: “Let me be clear. The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that.” (1/5) pic.twitter.com/u3gJkEFe72
— Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) October 19, 2020
.@DNI_Ratcliffe: “And this is exactly what I said would I stop when I became the director of national intelligence, and that’s people using the intelligence community to leverage some political narrative.” (3/5)
— Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) October 19, 2020
.@DNI_Ratcliffe: “Don’t drag the intelligence community into this. Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign. And I think it’s clear that the American people know that.” (5/5)
— Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) October 19, 2020