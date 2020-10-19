https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ratcliffe-tells-bartiromo-adam-schiff-is-lying/

Posted by Kane on October 19, 2020 11:31 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

DNI Ratcliffe with Maria Bartiromo this morning

‘Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign’

Adam Schiff comments here…

Shorter highlight from twitter…

Quotes on Adam Schiff below…

