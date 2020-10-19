https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/report-biden-economic-policy-will-kill-2-million-jobs/

(FREE BEACON) — One of Joe Biden’s top economic policy priorities could kill as many as two million new jobs, a new report finds.

Biden has championed a $15 minimum wage throughout his presidential bid. The Democrat’s website touts helping “get state and local laws increasing the minimum wage across the finish line” and calls it “well past time we increase the federal minimum wage to $15 across the country.” An analysis from the pro-free market Employment Policies Institute (EPI) found that a nationwide mandate for a $15 minimum wage—more than double the current federal rate of $7.25 per hour—could eliminate millions of jobs within its first six years.

Economists found that those job losses would fall mainly among vulnerable populations, with some of the heaviest cuts coming in low-skill or entry-level positions.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

