While Joe Biden was being pressed on which flavor of milkshake he’d ordered before going into a 72-hour hibernation from the press to prepare for Thursday’s debate, reporters were asking President Trump why he keeps calling Biden a criminal. Not surprisingly, Trump not only gave the best possible answer — because he is one — but then tacked on a little something extra for the press, calling them criminals for not reporting it.

They’ve already driven the “two scoops” scandal into the ground.

