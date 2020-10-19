https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/19/reporter-asks-president-trump-why-he-keeps-calling-joe-biden-a-criminal-gets-called-a-criminal/

While Joe Biden was being pressed on which flavor of milkshake he’d ordered before going into a 72-hour hibernation from the press to prepare for Thursday’s debate, reporters were asking President Trump why he keeps calling Biden a criminal. Not surprisingly, Trump not only gave the best possible answer — because he is one — but then tacked on a little something extra for the press, calling them criminals for not reporting it.

REPORTER: Why do you keep calling Joe Biden a criminal? TRUMP: “He is a criminal. He got caught. Read his laptop. And do you know who’s a criminal? You’re a criminal for not reporting it.”pic.twitter.com/6UKMGICSQ3 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 19, 2020

“He is a criminal. He got caught. Read his laptop. And you know who’s a criminal? You’re a criminal for not reporting it.”@realDonaldTrump calls the media “criminals” for not reporting on the @NYPost‘s Hunter Biden story alleging corruption while @JoeBiden served as VP. pic.twitter.com/ULBlLiuc5T — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 19, 2020

