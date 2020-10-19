https://www.publishedreporter.com/2020/10/19/guiliani-claims-on-fox-that-enough-evidence-in-biden-emails-for-not-only-investigation-but-conviction/

NEW YORK, NY – Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York City and President Donald’ Trump’s personal attorney, was interviewed by Fox New host Lou Dobbs recently on the alleged revelations put out in a New York Post story that claimed to have proof – in the form of emails and pictures obtained from a laptop – that Hunter Biden and his father Joe were in bed with Ukrainian business officials while the elder Biden was still serving as Vice President.

In the interview with Dobbs, Giuliani claimed that not only was there enough information on the Bidens’ purported corruption to warrant an investigation, but to support an outright conviction as well.

“It was clear that [Joe and Hunter Biden] were hiding money, laundering money, involved with foreign countries,” he said, referring to monies that Giuliani has alleged that the Bidens have received from foreign entities such as China, Russia, and Ukraine. “Given the evidence I’ve handed over to [the U.S. Justice Department] going back to January of last year, I would say there’s enough for a conviction. I’d rate this case as one of the easier RICO cases that I’ve ever had, and I’m the one who started the RICO prosecutions”

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act is a federal law that provides for extended criminal penalties and a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization.

Dobbs decried the fact that much of the American media and justice system has thus far outright ignored the Post’s story; Giuliani himself noted that he had not yet heard anything from the U.S. Justice Department about any possible investigations into the Bidens.

The New York Post story in question claims to have a supposed email from 2015 – retrieved from a water-damaged laptop left at a Delaware computer repair store allegedly by Hunter Biden himself, according to Giuliani – from Burisma Energy executive Vadym Pozharskyi, in which he thanks Hunter Biden for granting him “access” to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, alleging a dicey quid-pro-quo-type situation. Giuliani – who is said, along with Steve Bannon, to have initially handed the story to the Post – also claims to be in possession of additional incriminating pictures and texts recovered from the laptop.

However, multiple news outlets have expressed extreme doubt over the credibility of the Post’s story, calling attention to multiple red flags and holes in the article; to start with, some claim that the core aspect of the story has already been discredited, and a recent New York Times article has revealed that the author of the Post story allegedly refused to allow their byline to be used because they had concerns over the article’s credibility.

