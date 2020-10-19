https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lung-cancer-chemotherapy/2020/10/19/id/992688

Conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh on Monday said his stage 4 lung cancer has progressed.

“The scans did show some progression of cancer,” Limbaugh said in an emotional update.

“Prior to that, the scans had shown that we had rendered the cancer dormant. That’s my phrase for it. We had stopped the growth. It had been reduced, and it had become manageable.

“But it’s always the reality, and the knowledge, that that can change and it can come back, because it is cancer. It outsmarts pretty much everything you throw at it. And this, of course, this is stage 4 lung cancer.”

Limbaugh, whose show is the most listened to radio talk show in America with 15 million weekly listeners, revealed in late July that he had advanced lung cancer.

The 69-year-old said he first realized something was wrong on Jan. 12.

He told listeners his doctors have tweaked his treatment plan.

“So we have to tweak the treatment plan, which we did, and the chemotherapy drugs in hopes of keeping additional progression at bay for as long as possible. So the idea now is to keep it where it is, or to maybe have it reduce again. We’ve shown that that is possible. If it happened once, it can happen again. So that is the objective of the current treatment plan.”

He thanked listeners for sending in well wishes.

“Hearing from you, knowing that you’re out there praying and everything else you’re doing, that is a blessing. It’s just a series of blessings, and I am grateful to be able to come here to the studio and tell you about it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

