Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which is actively investigating the validity of emails incriminating Joe Biden and members of his family, called on the FBI to conduct a counterintelligence briefing to determine the extent that a Biden presidency would pose a national security risk.

Saturday night on Justice with Judge Jeanine, Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned Lankford on the Biden family’s corrupt ties and the national security implications of those ties in the event of a Biden win this November.

Addressing the senator, Pirro stated her concerns “given what we already know about the Biden family ties” and inquired if he believed “there might be a national security risk should someone like Joe Biden be in the White House.”

Lankford said he called on the FBI to conduct a counterintelligence briefing with Biden, who may very well pose a serious “counterintelligence risk” that could compromise U.S. national security, due to possible leverage against the Bidens by foreign entities.

“This is information that should be handled the same way by the FBI to say this is a counterintelligence risk,” he remarked.

He also called out the FBI, then led by James Comey, for unnecessarily conducting such a briefing with then-candidate Trump based on the false Steele dossier, which was then leaked to the media, creating a false Russia-Trump collusion narrative that would hamper the Trump administration for nearly its entire first term.

“We now know what Jim Comey knew at that time,” Lankford said. “The whole Steele dossier was created by the Hillary Clinton campaign to be able to smear candidate Trump at that point.”

Pirro: Given what we already know about the Biden family ties and Hunter’s ties to a corrupt Ukrainian energy company without his having any experience in Ukraine in energy or even speaking the language, nothing other than his father’s last name, you know the issue for me is very simple. You serve on the Homeland Security Committee, are you concerned that there might be a national security risk should someone like Joe Biden be in the White House given the fact that the Biden families have received millions from Ukraine, Moscow, and now China and the Chinese Communist Government? Lankford: Right, that is what’s called a counterintelligence risk. This is why supposedly Jim Comey sat down with, at that point, candidate Trump — President-elect Trump even, at that moment — to be able to say we have this information on the Steele dossier that we need to be able to make you aware of because it could be a counterintelligence threat. We now know what Jim Comey knew at that time as well, that it was — the whole Steele dossier — was created by the Hillary Clinton campaign to be able to smear candidate Trump at that point. This is information that should be handled the same way by the FBI to say this is a counterintelligence risk. It’s a leverage point that the Ukrainians and that the Russians and that the Chinese would have on a then-president Biden for how much information they really have. And what we don’t know is what else is the information that they have?

“What else was going on with the family at that point that could be used as leverage against the vice president if he became president,” Lankford said.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.

