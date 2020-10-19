https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marsha-blackburn-family-scheme-profit/2020/10/19/id/992747

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., echoed a campaign theme of President Donald Trump on Newsmax TV on Monday, accusing former Vice President Joe Biden’s family of profiting from his 47 years in public office.

“The Biden family, whether it was Hunter, or the brother-in-law, or the brother, or the sister-in-law, they had a scheme, if you will, and it appears, they were profiting from Joe Biden’s elective office,” Blackburn told “Stinchfield.” “I don’t know how long this went on.

“We do know this about Hunter, and China, and the connections that are there.”

Blackburn’s remarks come nearly a week after the New York Post published a story claiming emails indicate Biden’s son, Hunter, arranged an introduction between his father and a Ukrainian petroleum executive despite Joe Biden’s denials he ever discussed his son’s overseas business dealings.

It also revealed other emails – and photos of Hunter Biden – discovered on a laptop delivered to a Delaware computer repair shop that suggests Joe Biden profited from his son’s dealings with a Chinese energy company.

Her comments follow those of Trump, who during a campaign rally in Ocala, Florida, on Friday referred to the Bidens as a “crime family,” and the “embodiment of a corrupt political class,” making 2016 Democrat nominee for president and former Secretary of State “Hillary Clinton look like amateur hour.”

