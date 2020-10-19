https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/521736-senate-republicans-offer-constitutional-amendment-to-block-supreme-court

Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzConservatives seize on New York Post story to push Section 230 reform Changing suburbs threaten GOP hold on Texas Hillicon Valley: Trump refuses to condemn QAnon | Twitter revises its policy, lets users share disputed article | Google sees foreign cyber threats MORE (Texas) and five other Senate Republicans have introduced a constitutional amendment to prevent Democrats from packing the Supreme Court if Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump ‘continues to lie to us’ about coronavirus Rally crowd chants ‘lock him up’ as Trump calls Biden family ‘a criminal enterprise’ Undecided voters in Arizona wary of Trump, crave stability MORE wins the White House and Democrats capture the Senate.

The proposed amendment simply states: “The Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of nine justices.”

It would need to pass with a two-thirds super majority in both the Senate and the House and need to be ratified by three-fourths of the states, or 38 of the 50 states, within seven years after its submission for ratification.

“Make no mistake, if Democrats win the election, they will end the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court, expanding the number of justices to advance their radical political agenda, entrenching their power for generations, and destroying the foundations of our democratic system,” Cruz said in a statement.

“We must take action before election day to safeguard the Supreme Court and the constitutional liberties that hang in the balance,” he added.

The other Republican sponsors of the plan are Sens. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisPush to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw Democrats see cash floodgates open ahead of Election Day Supreme Court battle turns into 2020 proxy war MORE (N.C.), Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyPush to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw Republicans increasingly seek distance from Trump Democratic super PAC pulls remaining ads from Colorado Senate race MORE (Ariz.), Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerGovernment efforts to ‘fix’ social media bias overlooks the destruction of our discourse The Section 230 fight Congress should be having Americans want to serve — it’s up to us to give them the chance MORE (Miss.), Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerSunday shows preview: Coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest; Trump hits campaign trail after COVID-19 Georgia gets Trump approval for Medicaid work requirements, partial expansion QAnon-promoter Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate bid MORE (Ga.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.). Tillis, McSally and Loeffler are face competitive reelection races this fall.

“Proposals to ‘pack’ the Supreme Court and add seats to change its ideological balance should concern every American. There have been nine seats on the Supreme Court for more than 150 years, providing stability and trust in the rule of law,” Wicker said in a statement.

Some Democrats have threatened to add justices to the high court if they win the White House and control of the Senate after the Nov. 3 election.

Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyTime to honor the ‘ghosts’ of WWII OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Federal officials press concerns about proposed mine near Georgia swamp, documents show | Trump falsely claims Green New Deal calls for ‘tiny little windows’ | Interior appeals migratory bird ruling Trump falsely claims Green New Deal calls for ‘tiny little windows’ MORE (D-Mass.) called on fellow Democrats last month to “abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court” if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPush to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw Schumer labels McConnell’s scheduled coronavirus stimulus vote as ‘a stunt’ Pelosi gives White House 48-hour deadline for coronavirus stimulus deal MORE (R-Ky.) went ahead and filled late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgFauci says he was ‘absolutely not’ surprised Trump got coronavirus after Rose Garden event Push to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw Biden owes us an answer on court-packing MORE’s seat during the election year.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerOcasio-Cortez, progressives call on Senate not to confirm lobbyists or executives to future administration posts The 2016 and 2020 Senate votes are about the same thing: constitutionalist judges Pelosi and Trump go a full year without speaking MORE (N.Y.) isn’t ruling anything out although there doesn’t appear to be much support in the Democratic caucus for expanding the court.

“Let me be clear: If Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year,” Schumer told colleagues in a call last month.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has dodged questions about whether he would support adding justices to the Supreme Court, though he said last week during a town hall event that he would make his position clear before the election. Biden has tied his position to how the Senate GOP handles Trump’s nomination to the court of Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettFauci says he was ‘absolutely not’ surprised Trump got coronavirus after Rose Garden event Push to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw Buttigieg says it’s time to ‘turn the page’ on Trump administration MORE.

Trump nominated Barrett to replace Ginsburg after her death in September. The Senate GOP has moved to confirm Barrett before the election, though in 2016 it refused to grant a hearing to former President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandPush to expand Supreme Court faces Democratic buzzsaw Biden keeps both sides guessing on court packing Biden town hall questioner worked as speechwriter in Obama administration: report MORE.

Cruz and his GOP colleagues have also introduced a bill that would create a point of order against legislation modifying the number of justices on the Supreme Court.

It states that “it shall not be in order to consider a provision in a bill, joint resolution, motion, amendment” to modify the number of justices.

If passed, the presiding chair of the Senate would then decide if any bill or resolution violates the point of order against packing the court. A majority of senators, however, could vote to overrule the chair’s decision.

