https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/senator-acknowledges-possibility-search-child-porn-biden-laptop/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A top Republican senator acknowledged the possibility that the FBI investigated whether there was child pornography on a laptop and hard drive that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden.

Journalist Maria Bartiromo asked Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, about a Business Insider report that described faint handwriting on a subpoena served last year to a Delaware business that was given a water-damaged MacBook Pro to repair but was never retrieved and a hard drive with its contents. The hardware purportedly contained data about foreign business dealings and other matters related to the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The subpoena appeared to show the FBI agent who served it was someone named “Joshua Wilson.” There was a Joshua Wilson, according to a Star-Ledger report published last year, who was an FBI agent based in New Jersey who spent nearly five years investigating child pornography, but it remains unclear if this is the same Wilson and what exactly the bureau was investigating.

