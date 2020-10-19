https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/severe-consequences-pro-trump-homeowners-face-anonymous-threats/

Someone is targeting Trump supporters in the suburbs surrounding Kansas City.

A number of supporters received a flyer at their home – warning them that their address had been added to a database and they would be targeted.

“Your address has been added into our database as a target for when we attack should Trump not concede the election,” the flyer read. “Always remember, that it was you that started this Civil War.”

My good friend Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union sent me a copy of the flyer.

Homeowners were told to check their home insurance policies and be prepared to face severe consequences.

Let’s call this out for what it really is – domestic terrorism.

For more than three years Trump supporters have faced unrelenting attacks.

Beaten in the streets. Businesses burned and looted. And now – the left is bringing the fight to our neighborhoods. This is flat-out un-American and unacceptable.

It’s past time for the Justice Department to put a stop to this nonsense.

This is America – you don’t burn down somebody’s house just because they want to make this country great again.

These fliers are being left in Kansas City neighborhoods. This on top of our former KS National Committeeman getting run over on his yard due to his Trump sign. Please pray that America will reject this violence and hate. pic.twitter.com/vQlb1ZqiVg — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 19, 2020

