https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stanford-study-bidenomics-will-kill-5-million-jobs/
About The Author
Related Posts
Hugh Hewitt sticks it to WaPo readers…
October 7, 2020
Antifa vs Trump Truck — Guess Who Wins
September 1, 2020
CFP response to Kurt Schlichter tweet on Matt Drudge…
September 1, 2020
Don Surber — Moving the embassy to Jerusalem brought peace…
September 15, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy