Melissa Francis has a warning for Democrats…

Trump will win. 💯. I’m not advocating, I’m telling you to mentally prepare. Don’t say I didn’t warn you. — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) October 18, 2020

Journalist question of the day: why was the FBI sitting on evidence while people were trying to impeach the President of this country? — Lara Logan (@laralogan) October 18, 2020

The Bidens are NOT for sale. China already bought them. — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) October 18, 2020

Hunter Biden’s laptop is a disaster for the entire Biden family, but especially for his father, Joe. It is now a proven fact, and cannot be denied, that all of that info is the REAL DEAL. That makes it impossible for “50%, or 10%” Joe, to ever assume the office of the President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2020

Republicans don’t want to lock America down. We want to OPEN AMERICA UP! — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 18, 2020

It appears the FBI had contents of hunter Bidens laptop since at least December 2019. What did they do to verify the info & take action? why has it taken so long to learn about it? If vp Biden lied about his interactions w hunters foreign business partners, Americans deserve 2kno — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 18, 2020

My father does 90-minute rallies across the country 3 times a day and CNN wants to give Joe a participation trophy if he stands up on his own for more than 5 minutes. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 17, 2020

Joe Biden has multiple homes, access to private planes, domestic staff. Now we know how he managed to afford all that after 40 years on a government salary! #CrookedJoeBiden — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 17, 2020

The Deep State isn’t going to stop coming for us. At some point, we’ve got to start coming for them. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 17, 2020

The media spent years desperately trying to find some evidence that President Trump and his kids were profiting off of his office. Now, they have proof that’s exactly what Joe Biden was doing as Vice President, and they won’t even report on it. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 18, 2020

Why didn’t the FBI secure a FISA Court warrant on #HunterBiden the way it did Carter Page? 🤔 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 17, 2020

My Portuguese Uber driver in DC this morning is telling me why I need to vote for Trump. Says he’s been here 25 years and runs a restaurant and Trump is the only one who can stop China from taking over the world. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 18, 2020

