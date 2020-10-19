https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/supporters-line-far-eye-can-see-president-trumps-maga-rally-prescott-arizona-video/

It is all hands on deck for President Trump’s campaign as we head into the final two weeks of the 2020 election season.

President Trump is in Arizona on Monday and will hold rallies in Prescott and Tucson.

Vice President Mike Pence is stumping in Maine and Trump’s sons are campaigning in North Carolina and New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are both hiding from the public.

TRENDING: Knife Wielding Man Dangling From Trump Tower Says He is ‘Member of Black Lives Matter’ on Facebook Live, Demands to Speak to Trump (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, who is now running from reporters asking about his son Hunter’s emails, called a lid until Thursday.

Enthusiasm for President Trump is at record levels.

Supporters lined up as far as the eye can see for President Trump’s Prescott rally at the Prescott Regional Airport which is scheduled to begin at 12 noon MST/ 2 PM EDT

WATCH:

Massive line before sunrise!

WATCH:

Before sunrise, massive line started forming for @realDonaldTrump rally in Prescott, AZ. pic.twitter.com/SJy2WLEGZX — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) October 19, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

