The Supreme Court on Monday left intact an extended mail-in ballot due date in Pennsylvania, handing a major defeat to Republicans.

The court’s four more conservative justices — Clarence ThomasClarence ThomasLeading progressive group to launch pro-Biden ads in Arizona, Pennsylvania Government efforts to ‘fix’ social media bias overlooks the destruction of our discourse Democrats aim to paint Barrett as ‘extreme’ MORE, Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoThe politics of originalism Democrats aim to paint Barrett as ‘extreme’ Senate kicks off fight over Trump’s Supreme Court pick MORE, Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchJudge Barrett’s hearing: Democratic senators left holding an empty sack The politics of originalism Barrett refuses to say if she would recuse herself from election-related cases MORE and Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughMajor abortion rights group calls for Democrats to replace Feinstein on Judiciary Committee Trump rebukes Collins amid difficult reelection fight Supreme Court battle turns into 2020 proxy war MORE — would have halted a lower court ruling from taking effect, strongly suggesting that Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the three liberal justices to form a 4-4 tie that left in place the lower court’s decision.

Pennsylvania Republicans and top officials from the state’s GOP-held legislature had asked the justices to review a state supreme court court ruling that requires election officials to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day, as long as they arrive within three days.

The ruling was seen as a win for Democrats in the key battleground state — which President Trump Donald John TrumpPolice say man dangling off Trump Tower Chicago demanding to speak with Trump Fauci says he was ‘absolutely not’ surprised Trump got coronavirus after Rose Garden event Biden: Trump ‘continues to lie to us’ about coronavirus MORE won in 2016 by just over 44,000 votes — since Democratic voters are considered more likely than Trump supporters to vote by mail in November.

Marc Elias, a top Democratic election lawyer who has been involved in dozens of election-related lawsuits in the 2020 race, hailed the development.

“GREAT NEWS for voting rights and voters in Pennsylvania!” he wrote on Twitter.

Hundreds of election-related fights have been waged this cycle, the most intensely litigated election in U.S. history, over how ballots are cast amid the pandemic and how votes will be counted.

The Republican National Committee has pledged $20 million this cycle to oppose Democratic-backed efforts to ease voting restrictions while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Trump ‘continues to lie to us’ about coronavirus Rally crowd chants ‘lock him up’ as Trump calls Biden family ‘a criminal enterprise’ Undecided voters in Arizona wary of Trump, crave stability MORE said his campaign has assembled 600 attorneys for election-related lawsuits.

