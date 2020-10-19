https://www.theblaze.com/news/suspect-shoots-13-year-old-boy-in-face

A suspect pulled up to a 13-year-old boy’s Georgia home and fatally shot the teen in the face Thursday night.

The boy, Brayan Zavala, was working in his front yard on a lawnmower along with his 16-year-old brother.

Brayan — who was pronounced dead at the scene — would have turned 14 in the next few weeks.

What are the details?

Riverdale authorities are furiously working to identify the suspect who killed Brayan.

Brayan’s brother, Jesus, told

WXIA-TV that a masked suspect pulled up to the family’s home, pulled out a gun, and shot the boy in the face.

He told WSB-TV, “What did … what did he do? We were working on a lawnmower, and all of a sudden, my brother is dead.”

“The shooter didn’t even say ‘I want your money’ or ‘This is a robbery’ or ‘I’m assaulting you,'” the teen recalled according to WXIA. “He just came there, stood in silence, and shot my brother.”

The suspect fled the scene after shooting Brayan’s face. According to local news reports, the family car was also struck by the gunman’s bullets.

Law & Crime reports that the child died in the arms of his brother and father.

“He basically told me, ‘I can’t no more, brother,'” Jesus recalled.

Anyone with any information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Clayton County Police at (770) 477-3747.

“The Clayton County Police Department is humbly asking the community and any persons having knowledge of this crime to contact the police department or Crime Stoppers for any information about this case,” the police said in a statement.

A

GoFundMe page, set up to benefit the family, has received more than $22,000 in donations at the time of this reporting.

“On the night of October 15, 2020, my little brother, Brayan was shot and killed outside of our family home,” a portion of the page reads. “Brayan was 13 years old, turning 14 next month. He has been taken from us for no reason. At this time, Clayton County Police are working to help my family track down the shooter. We have no answers.”

