http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2b5QMs3kP_w/

Hundreds of boats turned out for a MAGA boat parade in Clear Lake, Texas, on Saturday.

Video shows an all-out armada of President Trump supporters taking to the water:

Participant Mike Payne shared this video with Breitbart News:

Mike Payne

Twitter user SkyMike0605 posted a selfie video of his jump. Moments in, he unfurls a giant American flag:

My POV …Skydive into Trump Boat Parade, Clear Lake, TX U.S.A.! pic.twitter.com/296cGXWmKl — Mike Fisher (@SkyMike0605) October 18, 2020

Another jumper was below with a Texas flag. He landed safely on the ground to cheers and honks.

Facebook user Tracy Lyn shared an aerial photo showing the number of watercraft participating:

“500+ boats were participating,” she said.

@realDonaldTrump this is in Clear Lake down by Kemah, Texas.

Great Trump boat parade. Give us a shout Mr. Trump. News hardly covered this event. pic.twitter.com/sRe6xmxzRX — Mary (@Mary47142997) October 19, 2020

Hundreds of boats also participated in similar events in Palm Beach, Florida, and Sacramento, California, this past weekend.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

Have a Trump MAGA parade? Send links of videos and photos (posted on social media) to kolson@breitbart.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

