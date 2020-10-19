https://hannity.com/media-room/these-260-noise-canceling-bluetooth-headphones-are-only-80-today/

When you are trying to enjoy music or your favorite podcast, the outside world can be pretty distracting. Thankfully, technology has answers.

The TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Canceling Headphones help to shield your ears from the things you don’t want to hear, while delivering crisp wireless audio all day and night long. They usually retail for $259 — but in a special offer for Hannity viewers, you can pick them up today for $78.99.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/MkvpaYSJp4g

Whether you are looking to escape or trying to focus on a project, music and podcasts can provide an assist. But when background noise sneaks through, the entire vibe is ruined. Named an Amazon’s Choice product, the TREBLAB Z2 headphones provide the ultimate audio cocoon. Unrivaled T-Quiet active noise-canceling technology makes unwanted sounds disappear, without affecting the audio performance.

Speaking of sound quality, these headphones provide a premium listening experience. You listen through neodymium-backed 40mm drivers, which deliver crisp highs, rich mid-tones, and deep bass. They connect wirelessly to your phone via Bluetooth 5.0, which is the latest standard. As a result, you won’t get the crackle or hiss that wireless audio used to suffer from.

On a full charge, you get 35 hours of listening time. Thanks to an ergonomic design, you could happily wear them that long — and you can even use the built-in mic with Siri or Google Assistant to help you stay connected and handle important work tasks throughout the day.

Normally priced at $259, the Z2 headphones are now only $78.99 with this deal.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $78.99 See Deal

Prices subject to change

